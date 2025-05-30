ETV Bharat / state

Thane: ATS Arrests Def Tech Engineer For Sharing Sensitive Information With Pak

Thane: The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested a 27-year-old engineer, Ravi Muralidhar Verma, in Maharashtra’s Thane for allegedly providing sensitive information to the enemy country, on Thursday. The accused reportedly shared photos and videos of restricted areas in Thane and Mumbai, to Pakistani intelligence agencies.

He was later produced before a special court which remanded him in the ATS custody until Monday for further probe into the matter.

As per the preliminary investigation, Verma, a junior engineer in the Defence Technology Department of a private company in Mumbai, allegedly fell into a 'honeytrap' in Facebook. The account turned to be that of a male Pakistani agent who was pretending to be a girl.

Sources said Verma provided sensitive information on the Navy and Defence sectors, shared photos and videos of restricted areas with Pakistani intelligence agents.