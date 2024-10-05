ETV Bharat / state

UP: ATS Arrests Meerut Youth Over Alleged Terror Links

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh): A 22-year-old youth was arrested by the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) in Meerut on Saturday over alleged terror links, officials said.

The accused Mahkar was arrested during a joint operation by ATS, the Intelligence Bureau (IB), the National Investigation Agency (NIA), and the Delhi Police in Khiwai town, which falls in the Sardhana Police Station area. He is being interrogated over suspected links to Pakistani terrorist organisations.

The team also detained two more persons during the raids which began at 3:00 AM today, but they were released after interrogation.

The 5-hour-long operation was launched after investigators found suspicious activities on Mahkar's social media accounts. He was allegedly in touch with many people in Pakistan through social media sites, and some of them were also allegedly linked to terrorist organisations.