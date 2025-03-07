ATM Withdrawal Facility For EPFO Subscribers Soon: Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Labour and Employment Mansukh Mandaviya has announced that the transactions of Employees Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) will soon be upgraded to version 3.0.

He said arrangements are being made to conduct EPFO ​​activities on the lines of a bank. Mandaviya, along with Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, inaugurated the newly constructed EPFO ​​office building, Telangana Regional Office and Banjara Hills Regional Office buildings in Brahmanawadi at Begumpet in Hyderabad on Thursday. The Naroda office building and regional office were inaugurated virtually. This apart, the ministers laid the foundation stone of the Gurugram residential project virtually.

Mandaviya said EPF subscribers will now be able withdraw their money from ATMs just like bank customers. Minor corrections are being made online to make the service available to EPF subscribers, he said. Reddy thanked Mandaviya for making Sanathnagar ESIC Hospital and Medical College no 1 in the country. He urged Mandaviya to construct more ESI hospitals and EPFOoffices in Telangana and said proposals have been sent to the state government in this regard.

Reddy said if land is allotted in places like Ramagundam, work can be started soon. MP Raghunandan Rao said rumours are doing rounds that the EPFO ​​office in Siddipet is being merged with another office. He urged Mandaviya to allow the office at Siddipet to continue functioning from the location. In response, Mandaviya ordered Central Provident Fund Commissioner Ramesh Krishnamurthy to ensure the Siddipet office is not merged with any other entity. Additional Central Provident Fund Commissioner MSKVV Satyanarayana, Regional PF Commissioner Surabh Jagati and others were present.