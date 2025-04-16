ETV Bharat / state

ATM Installed On Board Panchavati Express On Experimental Basis

The ATM has been installed on board the Mumbai-Manmad Panchavati Express on an experimental basis.

By PTI

Published : April 16, 2025 at 1:06 PM IST

Mumbai: The Central Railway (CR) has installed an automated teller machine (ATM) onboard the Mumbai-Manmad Panchavati Express on an experimental basis, officials said.

The ATM, provided by a private bank, has been installed in an air-conditioned chair car coach of the daily express service and will be made available to passengers shortly, they said. "The ATM has been installed on board the Panchavati Express on experimental basis," CR's chief public relations officer Swapnil Nila said on Tuesday.

According to the railway officials, the ATM has been put up in a cubicle at the rear end of the coach, a space earlier used as a makeshift pantry. A shutter door has been provided to ensure the safety and accessibility while the train is in motion, they said. The necessary coach modification was undertaken at the Manmad Railway Workshop, the official said.

The Panchavati Express, operating daily between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai and Manmad Junction in neighbouring Nashik district, completes its one way journey in about 4.35 hours. It is one of the popular trains on the route due to convenient timing for the intercity journey.

