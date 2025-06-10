AAP Claims Atishi Detained From Kalkaji JJ Cluster, Delhi Police Denies

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has claimed that former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi was taken into custody by the police on Tuesday after she visited the slum dwellers at Kalkaji’s Bhumiheen Camp ahead of the Delhi Development Authority’s (DDA) scheduled demolition drive. She met with local residents, raised slogans alongside them, and opposed the DDA’s action.

Speaking to the media, Atishi said, “Just two days ago, the Chief Minister had assured that not a single slum would be demolished. Yet today, a large police force has been deployed, and bulldozers are set to roll in tomorrow. The BJP makes false promises to slum dwellers — their real intention is to demolish the slums. The High Court never said these people shouldn’t be provided housing. The BJP wants to drive the poor onto the streets.”

Despite claims of detention, a police officer said she along with others were "removed" under Section 65 of the Delhi Police Act.

Section 65 of the Delhi Police Act, 1978 states that all persons must comply with reasonable directions given by a police officer in the discharge of their duties under the Act. If someone resists, refuses, or fails to comply, the police officer can remove the person, produce them before a Metropolitan Magistrate, or release them in trivial cases, it says.

DDA Issues Eviction Notice

Earlier, the court had recently dismissed all petitions related to the Bhumiheen Camp, paving the way for demolition, and a an eviction notice was put up by the DDA at the site, giving slum dwellers three days to vacate, stating that the demolition could begin any any time after that.

Regarding this, the former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia voiced his support to Atishi, stating, “When bulldozers arrived at the slums of these helpless people, Atishi ji stood there like a daughter, a sister — the voice of the people under broken roofs. She was detained by Delhi Police for standing up for the rights of the poor.”

The political standoff continues between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the central government over the demolition of slum settlements in Delhi with this. While the AAP has accused the BJP of targeting the homes of the poor, the Delhi government claims it has already provided housing to all eligible beneficiaries.

Delhi Government’s Stance

Last week, Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood stated, “No poor person’s home will be demolished. The welfare of the poorest is BJP’s mission — not just a slogan, but the path to change society.” He added that the first action of the BJP government was to make 2,500 houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana livable. “These houses were left vacant for years because the previous government didn’t hand them over — only because ‘Chief Minister’ wasn’t written on them. Now, we are reconstructing them at a cost of ₹43 crore, and they will be allotted to those who do not have a roof over their heads.”

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta’s Response

After the demolition drive at Madrasi Camp raised questions, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta clarified, “Whatever the court orders will be implemented. No one is above the court.” She also stressed that the displaced residents have been provided accommodation.

The remarks came amid criticism from the opposition AAP over the razing of the Madrasi Camp slum cluster near Barapullah in south Delhi, and similar demolition drives in other parts of the city.