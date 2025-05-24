ETV Bharat / state

Atishi Claims Water Crisis In Delhi, Seeks Urgent Meeting With CM Gupta

New Delhi: Claiming water crisis in the national capital, Leader of Opposition Atishi has written a letter to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and sought immediate time to discuss the pressing issue. There was no immediate response available from the Delhi government or the BJP.

Atishi in her letter claims that Delhiites, particularly women and children, are struggling as they are lining up in front of water tankers and purchasing bottled water due to disrupted supplies.

"Scenes of women standing in queues with buckets and children waiting with pots are becoming the new identity of Delhi," Atishi wrote, questioning whether this was the vision promised by the BJP to people of the city.

Criticizing the BJP-led Delhi government, the former chief minister said water supply is being cut off for 24 hours at a time while the administration remains silent.

"Despite the BJP's four-engine government at the Centre, with the LG, MCD and the CM's office, Delhi's citizens are still struggling for basic needs like drinking water," she added.