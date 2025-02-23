ETV Bharat / state

Atishi Chosen as Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly

New Delhi: Former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi was chosen as the Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly at a meeting of AAP MLAs here on Sunday, party leaders said.

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal and the party's 22 MLAs -- that includes Kalkaji legislator Atishi -- attended the meeting.

The first session of the Delhi Assembly will begin on February 24. In the three-day session, the ruling BJP government has said that pending CAG reports against the performance of the previous AAP government will be tabled in the House.