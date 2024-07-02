Atiq Ahmad's Jailed Sons Chargesheeted In Umesh Pal Murder Case

Prayagraj: The Prayagraj police have submitted a charge-sheet against slain gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad's sons Umar and Ali, an official said. The duo has been charged for being involved in lawyer Umesh Pal's murder outside his residence in the Sulem Sarai area of Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj district on February 24, 2023.
Umar is lodged in Lucknow jail while Ali is in Naini Central jail. The two were arrested in separate cases of abduction, assault and attempt to murder in 2022. Dhumanganj Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Varun Kumar, said Ali and Umar have confessed in their statements that they were involved in the conspiracy of Umesh Pal's murder.
A charge sheet has been filed against Ali and Umar in the case under Section 120 B of the IPC, he added. This was the fourth charge sheet filed by police in the Umesh Pal murder case. The first charge sheet was filed against the accused Sadaqat Khan in May 2023, the second supplementary charge sheet was filed on June 17, 2023, against Atiq's lawyer Khan Saulat Hanif, Ekhlaq Ahmad and six others.