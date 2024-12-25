Kahan Hai Mera Kislay? Vajpayee's Remark That Laid The Foundation For Bihar's 2005 Regime Change

Patna: Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's remark 'Kahan Hai Mera Kislay' (Where is my Kislay) on January 27, 2005 was the beginning of a change in Bihar where kidnappings and other criminal incidents had become a daily affair.

The remark that shook a state

Vajpayee was addressing a rally ahead of the Assembly elections in Bihar at Sandis Compound in Bihar's Muzaffarpur. Kislay Kumar, whom Vajpayee referred to in his speech, was a student of DPS, Patna and was kidnapped a few days back. He was 14 and the abduction made it to the front page of every newspaper in the state. Vajpayee's remark, "Where is my Kislay? Somebody please return my child to me," was an attack on the then Lalu-Rabri Government. The remark was so hard hitting that several newspapers made it the heading for the story on the child's abduction.

Vajpayee understood Bihar well

Vajpayee was known for picking up an issue from the opposition and turning it to his advantage. He knew Bihar and its people well. The former Prime Minister used to visit people's homes in the state and got himself acquainted with the affairs of the state.

The 'Chakravyuh' breaker

Former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav was too powerful and formidable an enemy for even strong leaders like Nitish Kumar who was a part of the NDA coalition led by BJP. It was Vajpayee who took the responsibility of breaking Lalu's 'Chakravyuh' in Bihar.

Issue was taken out from newspapers

In those days, there was a wave of kidnappings in Bihar. While Golu was kidnapped from Muzaffarpur, a girl named Shweta was kidnapped from Patna. Soon after that, the kidnapping of nine-year-old Kislay of Gola Road, Patna, made headlines. By then, Bihar was in the midst of Assembly elections.

Vajpayee's speech

Vajpayee was known for his oratory skills and it was no wonder that a large crowd had gathered at Sandis Compound in Muzaffarpur. Since Vajpayee was a senior leader of the BJP, as per protocol, his speech was to be the last. While other leaders were giving their speeches, Vajpayee was reading a newspaper to understand the events and the situation in Bihar.

Senior journalist said the Kislay Kumar kidnapping had become a huge issue and the Bihar Government had formed a Special Investigation Team to trace and rescue the boy. The SIT was headed by DSP Shashi Bhushan Sharma. Ojha said the issue had become political and students staged rallies and demanded Kislay's safe return to his family. The Opposition had made it a poll plank, he said.

Foundation of Rabri government shaken

Lalu's wife Rabri Devi was the Chief Minister and the situation in Bihar was such that the Patna High Court had termed the government 'jungle raj'. However, Vajpayee's fiery speech and the pressure on the government led to hurried formation of the SIT. It worked and Kislay was rescued for the clutches of his kidnappers in 13 days.

15 years of Lalu-Rabri rule ended

Lalu's, party in power for the last 15 years, did not get majority in the 2005 polls. As no other party too secure a majority, President's rule was imposed in Bihar. When the elections were again held in November, the JDU and BJP government formed the government with Nitish Kumar asthe Chief Minister and Sushil Kumar Modi as Deputy Chief Minister. Ojha said Vajpayee had a vital role to play in bringing down the Lalu-Rabri regime in Bihar. Vajpayee's speeches made it to the hearts of people. Ojha said Vajpayee talked to Kislay and his family after the latter's rescue.