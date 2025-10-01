ETV Bharat / state

From Greater Noida To Punjab: Unique Ravana Worship Traditions With Liquor, Goat Blood That Defy Dussehra Norms

New Delhi/Noida/Ludhiana: Every year, across India, the festival of Vijayadashami is marked by grand celebrations and the burning of giant effigies of Ravana. However, in the village of Bisrakh in Gautam Buddha Nagar of Uttar Pradesh, a unique tradition is prevalent.

Here, Ravana is not burned but worshipped, with an idol of the demon king enshrined in a temple where devotees gather to offer prayers.

The temple’s Mahant, Ramdas, explains that Bisrakh is considered Ravana’s ancestral village. According to local beliefs, this was Ravana's maternal home, and the village was originally named Vishveshvara, after Ravana’s father, Vishrava. This historical connection to Ravana’s lineage has led to a distinct cultural practice in the village, where, instead of burning Ravana’s effigy, the community reveres him during Dussehra.

Notably, the village of Bisrakh is mentioned in ancient Puranas. It is said that Sage Vishrava, Ravana’s father, was born here during the Treta Yuga and established a Shivalinga in the region. The temple, often referred to as 'Ravana's Temple,' holds significant religious importance. Locals and visitors alike believe that any prayers offered here to Lord Shiva are swiftly answered, making it a revered pilgrimage site.

Visitors come from all over India to witness this unique tradition. A woman from Kerala shared how she discovered the temple online and decided to make the journey with her family.

"I was curious and wanted to experience the culture and spirituality of this place," she said. Another visitor, Girish, expressed his intrigue in learning that Bisrakh is believed to be the birthplace of Ravana, prompting him to bring his family for darshan.