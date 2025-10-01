From Greater Noida To Punjab: Unique Ravana Worship Traditions With Liquor, Goat Blood That Defy Dussehra Norms
Mahant Ramdas said Bisrakh is considered Ravana's ancestral village, and Ravana's maternal home, where the demon king is worshipped.
New Delhi/Noida/Ludhiana: Every year, across India, the festival of Vijayadashami is marked by grand celebrations and the burning of giant effigies of Ravana. However, in the village of Bisrakh in Gautam Buddha Nagar of Uttar Pradesh, a unique tradition is prevalent.
Here, Ravana is not burned but worshipped, with an idol of the demon king enshrined in a temple where devotees gather to offer prayers.
The temple’s Mahant, Ramdas, explains that Bisrakh is considered Ravana’s ancestral village. According to local beliefs, this was Ravana's maternal home, and the village was originally named Vishveshvara, after Ravana’s father, Vishrava. This historical connection to Ravana’s lineage has led to a distinct cultural practice in the village, where, instead of burning Ravana’s effigy, the community reveres him during Dussehra.
Notably, the village of Bisrakh is mentioned in ancient Puranas. It is said that Sage Vishrava, Ravana’s father, was born here during the Treta Yuga and established a Shivalinga in the region. The temple, often referred to as 'Ravana's Temple,' holds significant religious importance. Locals and visitors alike believe that any prayers offered here to Lord Shiva are swiftly answered, making it a revered pilgrimage site.
Visitors come from all over India to witness this unique tradition. A woman from Kerala shared how she discovered the temple online and decided to make the journey with her family.
"I was curious and wanted to experience the culture and spirituality of this place," she said. Another visitor, Girish, expressed his intrigue in learning that Bisrakh is believed to be the birthplace of Ravana, prompting him to bring his family for darshan.
In Bisrakh, while the rest of the country observes the burning of Ravana’s effigy on Dussehra, here the focus is on reverence, marking a fascinating contrast to the nationwide traditions associated with the festival.
Greater Noida is not the only place where Ravana is worshipped. In Payal assembly constituency, 40 km away from Ludhiana, the effigy of Ravana is worshipped. There is a 25-foot-tall statue of Ravana here. Where Ramlila is organised every year, but on the day of Dussehra, instead of burning the effigy of Ravana, it is worshipped.
Ravana offered liquor, goat blood
Liquor and goat's blood are also offered. People regularly come from far and wide to pay their obeisance. Payal assembly constituency is the only place in Punjab where Ravana is worshipped.
Going back, this temple was built in 1835 by Birbal Das of the Dubey family. Along with this, a statue of Ravana was also built here. Akhil Prakash Dubey, a descendant of the Dubey family and retired inspector, said, "This custom has been going on for a long time. Our ancestor Birbal Das did not have a child. Despite getting married again, he remained childless. Being upset, he went to the forests. During this time, he met great men who blessed him to build the Ram temple. He was told that if he installed a statue of Ravana, then he would get a child. After performing Ravana worship, he became the father of four children on the occasion of four Dussheras. Since then, this custom has been going on."
Akhil Prakash Dubey, descendant of Birbal Das Dubey, said if someone does not have children, then he comes here and worships Ravana. Pandit Sham Lal of the temple said Ramlila is arranged at this place on the occasion of Dussehra. He said that the effigy of Ravana is not burnt in the temple, although, as per the custom, a small amount of fire is definitely placed between Ravana's feet.
He continued, "Alcohol is offered on the occasion of Dussehra. Earlier, sacrifices were also made, but now a little bit of the ear of a goat is cut off, and the blood is sprinkled on the idol of Ravana. Some people cut off their fingers and offer the blood at the feet of Ravana."
