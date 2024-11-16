ETV Bharat / state

At This Jammu And Kashmir Gurdwara, Guru Nanak Jayanti Unites People Of All Faiths

People of all faiths converged to the Gurdwara Guru Nanak Dev Ji in the Mattan area of Anantnag to uphold communal harmony.

Gurpurab Celebrated With Religious Fervor At J&K's Anantnag
Gurpurab Celebrated With Religious Fervor At J&K's Anantnag (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Anantnag: Gurpurab, the sacred occasion marking the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, was celebrated with immense religious fervor and enthusiasm at the Gurdwara Guru Nanak Dev Ji in the Mattan area of Anantnag District on Friday.

Gurpurab Celebrated With Religious Fervor At J&K's Anantnag (ETV Bharat)

The celebrations witnessed participation from people of all faiths, including Muslims, Hindus, and Sikhs, symbolizing unity, harmony, and interfaith brotherhood. The atmosphere was charged with spiritual devotion as the devotees gathered to pay tribute to Guru Nanak Dev Ji, whose teachings of peace, equality, and love continue to inspire millions. The participants offered prayers, sang hymns, and engaged in community service, embracing the core message of Guru Nanak—“Naam Japo, Kirat Karo, Vand Chakko” (Meditate on God's name, live an honest life, and share with others).

Gurpurab Celebrated With Religious Fervor At J&K's Anantnag
Gurpurab Celebrated With Religious Fervor At J&K's Anantnag (ETV Bharat)

The occasion was marked by a display of solidarity among different communities, with locals coming together to celebrate the universal values of peace, love, and brotherhood. The gathering emphasized the importance of mutual respect and the collective responsibility of all to foster a peaceful society. Local religious leaders, including representatives from the Sikh, Muslim, and Hindu communities, addressed the congregation, reiterating the need for communal harmony and understanding. They praised the efforts of the Gurdwara management for hosting such an inclusive and peaceful event, which has strengthened the bonds of unity among the people of the region. The celebrations concluded with a langar (community meal), which was shared by all, irrespective of caste, creed, or religion, reflecting the spirit of equality and service that Guru Nanak Dev Ji espoused. This year’s Gurpurab celebrations at Gurdwara Guru Nanak Dev Ji served as a powerful reminder of the enduring message of Guru Nanak Ji and the importance of communal harmony in today’s world.

Gurpurab Celebrated With Religious Fervor At J&K's Anantnag
Gurpurab Celebrated With Religious Fervor At J&K's Anantnag (ETV Bharat)

Read more:

  1. Gurpurab 2024: A Journey Through 11 Iconic Gurdwaras Across India
  2. Guru Nanak Jayanti & Kartik Purnima: Golden Temple decked up with lights as festive mirth sets in

Anantnag: Gurpurab, the sacred occasion marking the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, was celebrated with immense religious fervor and enthusiasm at the Gurdwara Guru Nanak Dev Ji in the Mattan area of Anantnag District on Friday.

Gurpurab Celebrated With Religious Fervor At J&K's Anantnag (ETV Bharat)

The celebrations witnessed participation from people of all faiths, including Muslims, Hindus, and Sikhs, symbolizing unity, harmony, and interfaith brotherhood. The atmosphere was charged with spiritual devotion as the devotees gathered to pay tribute to Guru Nanak Dev Ji, whose teachings of peace, equality, and love continue to inspire millions. The participants offered prayers, sang hymns, and engaged in community service, embracing the core message of Guru Nanak—“Naam Japo, Kirat Karo, Vand Chakko” (Meditate on God's name, live an honest life, and share with others).

Gurpurab Celebrated With Religious Fervor At J&K's Anantnag
Gurpurab Celebrated With Religious Fervor At J&K's Anantnag (ETV Bharat)

The occasion was marked by a display of solidarity among different communities, with locals coming together to celebrate the universal values of peace, love, and brotherhood. The gathering emphasized the importance of mutual respect and the collective responsibility of all to foster a peaceful society. Local religious leaders, including representatives from the Sikh, Muslim, and Hindu communities, addressed the congregation, reiterating the need for communal harmony and understanding. They praised the efforts of the Gurdwara management for hosting such an inclusive and peaceful event, which has strengthened the bonds of unity among the people of the region. The celebrations concluded with a langar (community meal), which was shared by all, irrespective of caste, creed, or religion, reflecting the spirit of equality and service that Guru Nanak Dev Ji espoused. This year’s Gurpurab celebrations at Gurdwara Guru Nanak Dev Ji served as a powerful reminder of the enduring message of Guru Nanak Ji and the importance of communal harmony in today’s world.

Gurpurab Celebrated With Religious Fervor At J&K's Anantnag
Gurpurab Celebrated With Religious Fervor At J&K's Anantnag (ETV Bharat)

Read more:

  1. Gurpurab 2024: A Journey Through 11 Iconic Gurdwaras Across India
  2. Guru Nanak Jayanti & Kartik Purnima: Golden Temple decked up with lights as festive mirth sets in

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

GURU NANAK JAYANTIGURPURABKASHMIRGURPURAB ANANTNAG

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Air Pollution Affects Mental Health

Explained: How Canada SDS Visa Helped Indian Students And Why Was It Stopped

'Kashur Aenz', Lone Domestic Goose Species In India, Found Dead In Thousands In Kashmir's Wular Lake

Explained: How SC Ruling On LMV Driving Licence Helps Drive Commercial Transport Vehicles

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.