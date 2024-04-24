Kharge Slams PM's Mangalasutra Remark; Emotionally Urges Kalaburagi Voters to 'Attend His Funeral'

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 24 hours ago

Updated : 20 hours ago

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge appealed to the people of Kalaburagi, to attend his funeral if they believed he worked for them, even if they didn't wish to vote for the party candidate in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Kharge, who the elections in 2009 and 2014 but lost in 2019.

Counting PM Modi's 'mangalsutra' remark, Congress President Kharge recalled how their party strove for the upliftment of all sections of people by ushering in land reforms, nationalising banks and so on. At an election meeting in his home district in Karnataka, he emotionally said that if the people of Kalaburagi LS seat voted for Congress, then he would think that he had done something here, or else, they should at least attend his funeral.

Kalaburagi (Karnataka) : Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'mangalsutra' remark, saying that their party (Congress) has never resorted to such acts but rather brought in many pro-people programmes like land reforms and nationalisation of banks.

Kharge made this comment while addressing an election meeting held at Afzalpur in his home district of Kalaburagi in Karnataka. Congress party's top leaders have condemned in no uncertain terms PM Modi's remark that the Congress manifesto for the Lok Sabha Election 2024 was in the manner of robbing the women of their 'mangalsutras'.

In his speech, the Congress president made an emotional appeal to the people of his home district to attend his funeral even if they did not vote for his party in this Lok Sabha election. He urged the people to attend his last rites if they really thought he served them. Kharge's son-in-law Radhakrishna Doddamani is contesting on Congress ticket from Kalaburagi LS seat this time, taking on Umesh Jadhav, who is the sitting MP here belonging to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Mallikharjun Kharge reiterated that he would think he would have no place in the hearts of the people in Kalaburagi if they do not vote for his party candidate this time. Kharge had earlier won twice from Kalaburagi LS seat in 2009 and 2014, but had lost to BJP in 2019.

Kharge further said that he would think he had done something for Kalaburagi if the local people come for his funeral regardless of whether they vote for the Congress or not in this election.

Stating that nobody should retire from his principles in politics, Kharge asserted that he would fight the BJP-RSS ideology and strive to save the democracy till his last breath.

