At least 8 Dead As Vehicle Falls Into River In Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh

Pithoragarh: A tragic accident in Pithoragarh has claimed the lives of at least eight people and left several seriously injured after a passenger vehicle reportedly plunged into a river. The incident occurred near Bhandari village in the Muwani area as the vehicle was travelling from Muwani to Bokta in the district.

Senior Superintendent of Police Rekha Yadav confirmed the fatalities, stating that eight individuals died at the scene. Rescue operations are currently underway, with the three critically injured victims having been admitted to the local government hospital.