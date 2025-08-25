At Least 16 Dead, Hundreds Rescued As Rain Wreaks Havoc Across Rajasthan

Jaipur: Heavy rains continued to lash parts of Rajasthan, with at least 16 people being reported dead in rain-related incidents across the state on Sunday.
According to officials, the deceased included children who drowned, labourers buried under the debris of collapsed walls, and government teachers swept away by the swollen river.
“A total of 91 people have died in the state due to rain and lightning since the monsoon began on June 1,” according to the Disaster Management Department. "This includes 24 deaths due to lightning, 44 deaths due to flood and drowning and 23 deaths due to house/wall collapse"
Details of casualties
Officials said at least seven children drowned in three separate incidents in the state following heavy rains. “Four children drowned in rainwater at Kunwari Mines in the Udaipur district, while two more children drowned in a pond in Churu’s Pulasar village. In another incident, a 16-year-old boy drowned in a river in the Chhaba area of Baran district,” they said.
In the house collapse incidents, three people were killed in Nagaur district, while a woman was killed in a similar incident in the Sultanpur area of Kota district. “In Didwana-Kuchaman, two teenage labourers died when a wall caved in,” officials said.
Authorities also recovered the bodies of two government school teachers in Jhalawar after their car was swept away due to strong currents of the Kalisindh River, while another body was found nearby.
Schools shut in 23 districts
On Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a rain alert for 23 districts, including red alerts for Udaipur and Sirohi districts. The Met department also predicts ‘very heavy rain’ in the Jaipur, Bharatpur, and Shekhawati divisions, Bikaner and parts of Ajmer.
In response to the forecast, authorities have shut schools and Anganwadi centres in several districts, including Jaipur, Tonk, Ajmer, Bhilwara, Sirohi, and Dausa. Jaipur, Alwar, Sawai Madhopur and others announced two-day holidays, while Tonk ordered schools closed for three days.
Record rainfall
Several districts of the state witnessed heavy rainfall in the 24 hours, breaking several records. Dausa recorded the highest at 285 millimetres, followed by 199 mm in Jaipur’s Chomu, 170 mm in Karauli’s Sapotra, and 137 mm in Ajmer. Jaipur city also received significant rain of 93.5 mm.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the state has received 499.27 mm of rainfall so far this season, which is 48 per cent above normal.
Following the heavy downpour, water in several dams swelled, leading to rising levels. Heavy inflows forced officials to open the gates of several dams, including the Bisalpur dam in Tonk and dams in Karauli, Jhalawar and Kota. This also gives rise to a flood threat downstream. The Jawai dam in western Rajasthan has also neared capacity.
The heavy rains also swelled the Chambal River, which was reported nine metres above the danger mark, cutting off villages downstream.
In Jaipur, continuous rainfall for the two days flooded areas such as Bhankrota, Tonk Phatak and Barkat Nagar, halting traffic on the crucial routes. The floodwater also led to the collapse of a section of the Jaipur-Ringas underpass wall. In Chaksu, several culverts swept away the Dhundh River. This season, Jaipur has recorded 698.65 mm of rain, nearly 282 mm above average, so far this season.
Relief efforts
Amid the crisis, rescue operations continue in Sawai Madhopur, Bundi and other districts, with hundreds of people rescued from different areas. Deputy Chief Minister Premchand Bairwa was also on the ground and helped evacuate 45 families in Jaipur’s Fagi tehsil.
Tonk MP Harish Meena was also on the spot and visited flood-hit areas, where the Army, NDRF and Civil Defence teams have been deployed. “We are closely monitoring the situation and ensuring relief reaches the affected,” Disaster Relief Minister Kirori Lal Meena said.
सवाई माधोपुर में अतिवृष्टि जनित हालातों का स्थलीय निरीक्षण— Dr. Kirodi Lal Meena (@DrKirodilalBJP) August 24, 2025
आज सवाई माधोपुर के जड़ावता गांव पहुंचकर अतिवृष्टि के कारण उत्पन्न बाढ़ जैसी परिस्थितियों का स्थल निरीक्षण किया। जिला प्रशासन एवं संबंधित अधिकारियों के साथ मिलकर स्थिति का गहन मूल्यांकन किया गया तथा आमजन को हुए 1/2 pic.twitter.com/VkMmXH0OWr
Read More