ETV Bharat / state

At Least 16 Dead, Hundreds Rescued As Rain Wreaks Havoc Across Rajasthan

Jaipur: Heavy rains continued to lash parts of Rajasthan, with at least 16 people being reported dead in rain-related incidents across the state on Sunday.

According to officials, the deceased included children who drowned, labourers buried under the debris of collapsed walls, and government teachers swept away by the swollen river.

“A total of 91 people have died in the state due to rain and lightning since the monsoon began on June 1,” according to the Disaster Management Department. "This includes 24 deaths due to lightning, 44 deaths due to flood and drowning and 23 deaths due to house/wall collapse"

Details of casualties

Officials said at least seven children drowned in three separate incidents in the state following heavy rains. “Four children drowned in rainwater at Kunwari Mines in the Udaipur district, while two more children drowned in a pond in Churu’s Pulasar village. In another incident, a 16-year-old boy drowned in a river in the Chhaba area of Baran district,” they said.

In the house collapse incidents, three people were killed in Nagaur district, while a woman was killed in a similar incident in the Sultanpur area of Kota district. “In Didwana-Kuchaman, two teenage labourers died when a wall caved in,” officials said.

At Least 16 Dead, Hundreds Rescued As Rain Wreaks Havoc Across Rajasthan (ETV Bharat)

Authorities also recovered the bodies of two government school teachers in Jhalawar after their car was swept away due to strong currents of the Kalisindh River, while another body was found nearby.

Schools shut in 23 districts

On Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a rain alert for 23 districts, including red alerts for Udaipur and Sirohi districts. The Met department also predicts ‘very heavy rain’ in the Jaipur, Bharatpur, and Shekhawati divisions, Bikaner and parts of Ajmer.