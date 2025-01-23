At This Madhya Pradesh Temple, Entry Of Women Is Strictly Prohibited

Gwalior: In a unique story of faith, a temple in Madhya Pradesh has been prohibiting the entry of women to the sanctum sanctorum as a mark of respect to the temple deity.

The temple of Kunwar Baba in Gwalior bars the entry of women to worship the deity. But it is also not that women do not visit 'Kunwar Baba'. According to the rules, women who want to pay obeisance to the deity, can do 'parikrama' from outside. Whatever wish a woman devotee has, they repeat it in their mind and tell it to Kunwar Maharaj, who fulfils the wish as per the popular belief.

The santum sanctorum at the temple of Kunwar Baba in Gwalior (ETV Bharat)

Kunwar Baba is worshiped as a folk deity in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. The tradition has been going on for centuries and is being followed till date. Devotees visit the temple deity in large numbers especially on Holi, Diwali and Bhai Dooj.

According to the belief, Kunwar Baba Baba was the brother of 'Ratangarh Wali Mata'. Mahamandleshwar Kapil Muni Maharaj, the priest of this temple, said that Ratangarh Wali Mata and her brother Kunwar Maharaj have been given the status of deity.

“Both the siblings were great devotees of Durga Mata. Kunwar Baba had sacrificed his life to protect his sister Ratangarh Wali Mata, but he had followed celibacy completely throughout his life. He did not even get married and had dedicated his life only to the devotion of Mata. For this reason, the discipline of celibacy is followed in his temple as well,” Maharaj said.

To ensure strict adherence to the restriction on women devotees inside the temple, a notice board has been put up outside the temple premises.

At Kunwar Baba Madhya Pradesh Temple Entry Of Women Is Strictly Prohibited (ETV Bharat)

Temple priest Kapil Muni further said that Kunwar Maharaj used to worship Guru Gorakhnath and perform sadhna. Pleased with his sadhna, Guru Gorakhnath blessed him to be the king of ghosts, Maharaj said.

“For this reason, people troubled by ghosts also come here to get rid of their troubles. Baba's court is held here every Monday. Especially on the day of Holi, Diwali and Bhaidooj, a fair is held here. Kunwar Baba's ride comes in the special court held on this day. Along with removing the obstacles caused by ghosts and spirits, he also solves other problems of the people,” he added.