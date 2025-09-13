ETV Bharat / state

At 67, This Retired Coal Foreman Is Doubling Paddy Yields Through Vermi Grid Matrix Farming In Chhattisgarh

Published : September 13, 2025

By Rajkumar Shah Korba: Sixty-seven-year-old Ram Ratan Nikunj had never imagined that post retirement years for him will open a new chapter of his life. Coming back to his native Jhagraha village of Korba, after retiring form service as foreman from South Eastern Coalfields Limited in 2018, Ram Ratan decided to devote time to farming. So he took to the five acres land he has and got down to soil his hands experimenting with paddy cultivation. In five to seven years, Ram Ratan's experimentations varied from blending traditional farming with modern techniques to use of fewer seeds with organic manure. He finally succeeded with his latest experiment ‘Vermi Grid Matrix’ farming at an age when others usually slow down. He also chose to propagate his mantra of success among others who can reap a rich produce from the same patch of land. At 67, This Retired Coal Foreman Is Doubling Paddy Yields In Chhattisgarh's Korba (ETV Bharat) Today, Ram Ratan’s farms are marked by lush green rows of paddy that sway in perfect symmetry, neat, uniform and he is sure to reap yield far higher than what the average farmer expects. His Vermi Grid Matrix farming is now turning heads across Korba villages With this method, he expects to harvest nearly 35 quintals of paddy per acre, almost double the district average.