At 431 Mm, Himachal Pradesh Witnesses Wettest August In 76 Years

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh has witnessed its wettest August in 76 years, recording 431.3 mm of rain in the month, the most since 1949, the Shimla meteorological department said on Monday.

The August rainfall of 431.3 mm against a normal of 256.8 mm marked an excess of 68 per cent, the local weather office said in a statement.

The figures are the ninth-highest in August since records began in 1901, while the all-time record for the month remains 542.4 mm recorded in 1927, Met office data showed.

The monsoon activity was vigorous on two days – August 25 and 26 – when massive destruction was reported from Mandi, Kullu, Kangra, Lahaul-Spiti and Chamba districts. The monsoon remained weak for five days and was normal for the remaining days in August, the weather office said.