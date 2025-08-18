At 105, MA Abdullah Moulavi Becomes Kerala's Digital Icon As State Achieves Full Literacy

Ernakulam: MA Abdullah Moulavi of Asamannoor Grama Panchayat in Perumbavoor is happy to have become digitally literate at the age of 105. Abdullah Moulavi, the oldest learner in the Digi Kerala project, now gets information from the world through his smartphone.

YouTube, Facebook and Google are all familiar to this elderly man. When Kerala is set to be declared a fully digital literate state with 99.99 per cent digital literacy on August 21, Abdullah Moulavi will also make a place in the pages of history.

Digital interest that began during the COVID-19 time

Abdullah Moulavi, who carries a century’s worth of life experience, stepped into the world of digital technology during the recent COVID-19 pandemic. A regular newspaper reader, it was during the pandemic—when newspapers stopped being delivered—that he asked his youngest son, Faizal Ali, whether it was possible to read the news on a phone.

That question marked his first step toward digital literacy. Faizal Ali said that later, he and his children supported his father's wish. It was his grandson, Shakir, who initially taught the elderly Moulavi how to use a smartphone. During this time, a Digi Kerala volunteer from the Asamannoor Grama Panchayat visited their home and provided training. This led to the 105-year-old becoming digitally literate and capable of using a smartphone independently. Using voice typing, Moulavi now searches for news on YouTube and listens to lectures, according to his son Faizal Ali. Abdullah Moulavi insists on making a video call every day to his grandson Shakir, who now lives abroad and played a key role in guiding him into the digital world.

Minister visits with a gift

Until now, Abdullah Moulavi had been relying on the smartphones of his son and grandchildren. But today, Kerala Minister M. B. Rajesh personally visited and gifted him a brand-new smartphone. The minister's heartfelt gift came during his visit to meet the oldest digitally literate person in the state. He also invited Abdullah Moulavi to the official event on August 21 in Thiruvananthapuram, where Kerala will be declared a fully digitally literate state.

Rajesh curiously asked Moulavi what all he had learned to do on the phone and whether it was difficult to learn. "Everything was easy," replied Abdullah with a smile. He even demonstrated how he uses YouTube and made a video call to his grandson abroad, showing the minister how confidently he manages the phone. Moulavi expressed great joy and said that he would now call the minister using his new phone gifted that day.

The real Kerala story

Rajesh said that Moulavi is the hero of the real Kerala story. "Moulavi is the pride of Kerala", the minister said. As Kerala becomes the first state in the country to achieve complete digital literacy, he is emerging as a historic figure symbolising that transformation. The minister also praised Kerala's excellence in identifying and empowering even centenarians like Abdullah Moulavi, bringing them into the digital fold. He highlighted the efficiency of local governance and specially commended the Asamannoor Grama Panchayat for its exemplary leadership in this initiative.

Kerala model in digital literacy too

According to the central norms, it is enough to make people up to 65 years of age digitally literate. Kerala went beyond—refusing to leave behind even a 105-year-old. He too enthusiastically became a part of the initiative. "This is exactly what the Kerala model stands for," quipped Rajesh.