Madhya Pradesh Farmer Hails Shubhanshu Shukla By Making His Portrait From Grains

Narmadapuram: A farmer from Narmadapuram in Madhya Pradesh hailed astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla in an unique way. He made a portrait of Shukla, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, using grains.

Shukla has landed on Earth along with three other members of the Axiom-4 Mission as the Dragon 'Grace' spacecraft safely splashed off the coast of San Diego, California, on Tuesday.

The landing was facilitated by the deployment of Drogue Parachutes for stabilising the descent at 5.7 kilometres altitude, followed by the main parachutes at around 2 kilometres, just minutes before the SpaceX spacecraft made contact with the ocean.

The farmer, Yogendra Singh Solanki, is now keen to present the portrait to Shukla. He started to make the portrait after Shukla started his journey to space. Solanki has made grain portraits of several noted personalities, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and this is his hobby. He has also made the portraits of the three other astronauts, who were involved in the Mission.

Solanki said, "India is an agricultural country. People should understand the importance of grains and cereals, so I made the portrait of the astronauts using grains. I used various grains like Ragi, Bajra, and Rajgira to make the portrait. I have been making portraits from grains for the last five years."

"I made the portrait as the astronauts are doing research on agriculture. And so I made the portrait to welcome him back," added Solanki, who released the portrait on Monday, a day before Shukla landed back on Earth.

After spending 18 days at the International Space Station (ISS), the Ax-4 crew left for Earth on June 14 after hatch closure around 2:50 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) and an autonomous undocking from the International Space Station, just a few minutes after the scheduled timing of 4:35 PM IST.

Post-docking, the crew's journey towards Earth started with the spacecraft performing a series of departure burns to move away from the space station, followed by orbit-lowering manoeuvres. The de-orbit burn happened at around 2:07 PM IST on July 15, after which the spacecraft jettisoned the trunk, closed the nosecone, and entered the Earth's atmosphere —leading to their safe landing near the scheduled time.