Asst Engineer of Water Resources Dept Found Dead under Mysterious Circumstances

By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

Mahima Kumari, a 29-year-old assistant engineer, working with the state water resources department, was found dead in her flat in Muzaffarpur town. Her body was recovered late Saturday evening and is undergoing post-mortem examination. Further investigation is ongoing.

Muzaffarpur (Bihar): A 29-year-old woman, working as an assistant engineer with the state Water Resources department, was found dead under mysterious in her rented flat in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, police said on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Mahima Kumari (29), a resident of Mananpur Bazar of Lakhisarai district. Locals said the victim, working as an assistant engineer with the state water resources department and was posted in Muzaffarpur and used to stay alone in her flat in Atardah Prajapati Nagar locality in Muzaffarpur town.

Talking to reporters Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP-Town), Muzaffarpur, Bhanu Pratap Singh on Sunday said, "the body of Mahima Kumari was recovered from her flat late Saturday evening. Her body has been sent for post-mortem examination and further investigation is on".

"We are investigating the case from all angles, forensic experts have already collected scientific evidence from the spot and further examining it", he added.

A local police officer, on the condition of anonymity, said, "Locals noticed Mahima dead under mysterious circumstances in her flat. The doors of her flat were open and her body was found lying in the bedroom. The body also bore injury marks and blood oozing out from her nose".

