Assam: Special Court Orders Framing Of Charges Under POCSO, IPC Against IPS Officer

Diphu, Assam: A special court in Assam has ordered the framing of charges under the POCSO Act and other sections of the IPC against IPS officer Gaurav Upadhyay in a six-year-old alleged sexual molestation case. The special judge, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court, Karbi Anglong, R Lal, in the order, said that there were "two incidents of sexual assault on the survivor" by the accused, who was the superintendent of police of that district at the time of the incident.

"The first assault occurred in the SP Bungalow at Diphu. The second assault took place in the hotel room where the survivor was staying with her mother and brother," it said.

A copy of the order, which was passed on Wednesday, was made available to PTI on Saturday. The incident, involving a 14-year-old girl, took place in December 2019 and a police case was registered in January 2020. The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) had probed the case and submitted its charge-sheet against the IPS officer subsequently.

An IPS officer of 2012 batch hailing from Uttar Pradesh, Upadhyay is currently the additional secretary of the state Transport Department; State Project Director, Assam Inland Water Transport Development Society; and Project Officer, Assam Integrated River Basin Management.

The judge noted that as Upadhyay was the Karbi Anglong SP at the time of the incident, it occurred within the limits of his jurisdiction and control as a police officer, attracting clauses (i) and (l) of Section 9 of the POCSO Act and punishable under Section 10 of the same law.