Assist Professor Of IHM Meerut Found Dead In Bedroom Under Suspicious Circumstances

Meerut: A 35-year-old assistant professor of IHM Meerut was found dead under mysterious circumstances in his bedroom in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district, police said on Tuesday.

Deceased, Abhishek, lived in a flat in Modipuram Supertech Colony while his family members resided in Sofipur. Failing to contact him for the last two days, Abhishek's father reached his flat on Sunday evening. When the door was not opened despite calling repeated times, he informed police. Abhisehek's body was later recovered from the bedroom of his flat.

According to Rajkumar, Abhishek's father, the family was trying to contact him for the last two days but the calls were going unanswered. So, he came to his son's flat to inquire about his wellbeing.

On information, a team from Pallavpuram police station arrived at the spot and when they broke open the door, Abhishek was found lying unconscious on the bed. The body was sent for post-mortem and an investigation was launched.

According to family members, Abhishek got married to Kanika, a resident of Kankarkheda, seven years ago but they were not on good terms. Thus, Kanika stayed at her parents' house.

Circle Officer of Pallavpuram police station Sucheta Singh said that the body has been sent for post-mortem and the cause of death will be known after the report comes. Presently, the case is being probed by the police, Singh added.