Assembly Bypolls Spark Heated Exchange Between NC And BJP In Jammu And Kashmir

Srinagar: Ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections and Legislative Assembly bypolls, political buzz is returning to Jammu and Kashmir with the ruling National Conference (NC) and Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) entering into a mudslinging campaign to berate each other.

Both parties have much at stake in the November 11 bypolls, as the two seats are currently held by NC and BJP legislators. The Budgam seat is significant for the NC because Chief Minister Omar Abdullah won from both Budgam and Ganderbal. However, he retained his family’s stronghold in Ganderbal and vacated Budgam.

Leader of Opposition and senior BJP leader Sunil Sharma has blamed the National Conference (NC) and Congress for the rise in militancy, questioning whether the demand for statehood was intended to harm innocent Kashmiri civilians.

He said that militancy began during the regimes of these parties, contrasting that with the BJP’s governance, which he claimed has restored peace and stability with far fewer law and order disturbances.

However, Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary responded to the BJP leader, saying that Sharma himself would also want statehood if he were to undergo a narco-test.

He said, “You should ask the Leader of the Opposition, or rather the ‘lollipop leader.’ He speaks every day and blames us. The Jammu province, which gave BJP 28 seats, was devastated by floods. Houses, crops, and roads were damaged, and people lost their savings and wedding jewelry. Have you (BJP) provided any compensation? They don’t dare to meet the people and only address the media.”

He urged Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to clear the Transaction of Business Rules, stating that the file has been pending approval since it was cleared by the cabinet this year.