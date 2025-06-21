Assembly Bypolls: Repolling At Two Booths In Gujarat Today After AAP Alleges Booth Capturing

Ahmedabad: Following directions by the Election Commission of India, repolling is being held Saturday at two polling stations of Visavadar assembly seat after the Aam Aadmi Party alleged booth capturing during the bypolls.

By-elections were held in two assembly seats of Gujarat, Kadi in Mehsana district and Visavadar Junagadh, on Thursday, June 19. The AAP alleged booth capturing at two polling stations in Visavadar prompting the ECI to order repolling.

The Commission announced that under subsection (2) of section 58 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, the election held on June 19 at the two booths of Visavadar assembly, booth number 86 Malida and booth number 111 Nav Waghaniya, stand canceled. Following the poll panel's directions, voting started at both the booths from 7 am on Saturday.

It is worth noting that on the 19th, 56.89 percent voting took place in Visavadar from morning to evening. Kadi seat registered an estimated turnout of 57.9 per cent as per ECI figures. BJP, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party candidates were in the fray on the Visavadar seat. In the 2022 assembly elections, the seat was won by the AAP. However, after the AAP MLA resigned and joined the BJP, the seat became vacant necessitating a bypoll.

The two seats in Gujarat were among five seats across four states which went to by-polls on Thursday. Besides Visavadar and Kadi, voting was held on the Nilambur seat in Kerala, the Ludhiana West seat in Punjab and Kaliganj seat in West Bengal.