Assembly By-polls: Know The Candidates In Fray For Two Seats In Uttarakhand

Dehradun (Jammu and Kashmir): Voting began for the assembly by-polls for Badrinath and Mangalore assembly seats in Uttarakhand on Wednesday amid tight security arrangements.

An official said that a total of 210 polling stations have been set up in Badrinath assembly seat and 132 polling stations in Mangalore assembly. Voting started at 8 AM and will continue till 6 PM.

The by-polls to the Badrinath assembly seat of Chamoli district was necessitated after the resignation of Congress MLA Rajendra Bhandari and his joining the BJP. Rajendra Bhandari, who was a sitting MLA from Congress, is now contesting from BJP on the seat. Senior Congress leader Lakhpat Butola is contesting against Bhandari on the seat. Naval Khali is contesting as an independent candidate and Himmat Singh is contesting from Sainik Samaj Party.

There are 1,02,145 voters in Badrinath assembly seat, who will decide the fate of these four candidates.