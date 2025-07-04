ETV Bharat / state

Assault Over Marathi: 7 MNS Workers Detained, Allowed To Go After Police Serve Notice

The Kashimira police had subsequently registered a case against seven MNS members under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for rioting, threatening and assault.

A file photo of Raj Thackeray
A file photo of Raj Thackeray (ANI)
author img

By PTI

Published : July 4, 2025 at 2:56 PM IST

1 Min Read

Mumbai: Seven members of the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) were detained for allegedly assaulting a foodstall owner for not speaking Marathi, an official said on Friday. The accused persons were allowed to go after the police served notices on them, he said.

The incident took place on Tuesday in the Bhayander area of Thane district. A video of the assault, which went viral on social media, showed some of the attackers wearing scarves sporting the MNS symbol. While purchasing food, one of them asked the stall owner to speak in Marathi, to which he questioned them back.

While the man shouted at the shopkeeper, some others with him slapped the stall owner, a police official had said earlier. The Kashimira police had subsequently registered a case against seven MNS members under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for rioting, threatening and assault.

The accused persons were brought to the police station. They were allowed to go after the police handed them notices, said sub-inspector Kiran Kadam of Kashimira police station on Friday. Police are in the process of “chapter proceedings” (preventive action) against the accused persons in the case, he said.

The office of the zonal deputy commissioner of police will make them sign bonds about good behaviour, the official added. Members of the MNS have been trying to push for the use of the Marathi language in commercial establishments and banks in the state.

Read More

  1. Cong Will Negotiate Only With Uddhav, Sharad Pawar: Prithviraj Chavan On Maharashtra Merger Buzz
  2. Hindi Row: Uddhav Alleges 'Conspiracy To Divide Marathi Speakers', Says July 5 Protest March Will Now Be Victory Rally

Mumbai: Seven members of the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) were detained for allegedly assaulting a foodstall owner for not speaking Marathi, an official said on Friday. The accused persons were allowed to go after the police served notices on them, he said.

The incident took place on Tuesday in the Bhayander area of Thane district. A video of the assault, which went viral on social media, showed some of the attackers wearing scarves sporting the MNS symbol. While purchasing food, one of them asked the stall owner to speak in Marathi, to which he questioned them back.

While the man shouted at the shopkeeper, some others with him slapped the stall owner, a police official had said earlier. The Kashimira police had subsequently registered a case against seven MNS members under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for rioting, threatening and assault.

The accused persons were brought to the police station. They were allowed to go after the police handed them notices, said sub-inspector Kiran Kadam of Kashimira police station on Friday. Police are in the process of “chapter proceedings” (preventive action) against the accused persons in the case, he said.

The office of the zonal deputy commissioner of police will make them sign bonds about good behaviour, the official added. Members of the MNS have been trying to push for the use of the Marathi language in commercial establishments and banks in the state.

Read More

  1. Cong Will Negotiate Only With Uddhav, Sharad Pawar: Prithviraj Chavan On Maharashtra Merger Buzz
  2. Hindi Row: Uddhav Alleges 'Conspiracy To Divide Marathi Speakers', Says July 5 Protest March Will Now Be Victory Rally

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MAHARASHTRAMNS WORKERS DETAINEDASSAULT OVER MARATHIMAHARASHTRA NAVNIRMAN SENA

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Meet Indian-Origin NASA Astronaut Anil Menon, Set To Launch To Space Station In June 2026

Is Miyazaki Mango Just A Hype : Malihabad Farmers Say 'Lakhon Wala Aam' Only For Selfies, Not For Sale In India

Dikhow Bridge: Assam's Forgotten British-Era Lifeline Echoes With Neglect

Development Diplomacy: India's Projects Signal Reset In Maldives Relations Under Muizzu

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.