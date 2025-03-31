ETV Bharat / state

Assault On Army Officer In Punjab: Colonel Bath's Wife Meets CM Bhagwant Mann, Reiterates CBI Probe Demand

Chandigarh: Days after the brutal assault of a senior Army officer Colonel Pushpinder Singh Bath, allegedly by Punjab Police personnel, the officer's wife along with representatives of various organisations met chief minister Bhagwant Mann in Chandigarh on Monday alleging inaction.

Colonel Bath's wife Jaswinder Kaur Bath, however, appeared satisfied after her meeting with the CM. Speaking to media, she praised CM Mann and said he was all ears to her concerns and assured that a meeting would be held with the officials to discuss and address the demands.

"During the meeting, CM Bhagwant Mann will seek all reports related to the case from the officials. The chief minister cited that the delay in addressing the issue was due to his busy schedule in the Vidhan Sabha session. He made it clear that such an atmosphere will not be tolerated in Punjab," stated Jaswinder Kaur Bath.

"All the Sainik organisations are with us, all of us want Punjab to be a peaceful state. CM Mann assured that I will get justice and I won't return empty-handed," she added.

The Incident