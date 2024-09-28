Assam's Sualkuchi Gets 'Best Tourism Village' Award In Craft Category

New Delhi: Sualkuchi, which holds a unique place in Assam's socio-economic history for being the home to a thriving silk weaving industry, has been selected as one of the best tourism villages in the craft' category this year. The award was announced by the Ministry of Tourism on the occasion of the World Tourism Day on Friday, officials said.

The village is renowned for preserving the legacy of silk fabrics such as Muga, Eri, Paat and Tasar. Muga silk has gained international recognition for its distinctive properties and characteristics. Local NGO Marvella, which has been working for the promotion and welfare of Sualkuchi's silk weaving industry, has been honoured with the award for its relentless work.

"It is a recognition of all villagers' joint effort to keep alive this age-old craft for generations. We are happy that Sualkuchi got recognition as one of the best villages in the craft category," said Jugal Bharali, co-founder of Marvella. Bharali, his colleague Pakumoni Das and Moitreyee Das, Deputy Director of Assam Tourism, received the award at a function held here at Vigyan Bhavan in the presence of Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Sualkuchi is about 35 km from Guwahati in Kamrup (Rural) district on the north bank of Brahmaputra. It is also known as the 'Manchester of East'. This craft village holds a unique place in the state's socio-economic history for being the home to a thriving silk weaving industry.

Assam has been granted the Geographical Indication (G1) status for Muga silk, which further solidifies its identity in the world of silk. Sualkuchi stands out as the only village in Assam where silk production is carried out on a commercial scale in an extended manner.

The Ministry of Tourism organises the Best Tourism Villages' competition to acknowledge a village that best exemplifies a tourism destination which preserves cultural and natural assets, promotes community-based values and lifestyles and has a clear commitment to sustainability in all its aspects -- economic, social and environmental.