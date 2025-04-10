Assam's Ruling Alliance Going Full Steam Ahead Of The Panchayat Elections

Guwahati: Going full steam ahead of the forthcoming panchayat elections in Assam, State Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will address 27 rallies, while Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia will address at least 50 rallies in the run-up to the panchayat elections slated for early next month.

The panchayat elections in Assam will be held in two phases—on May 2 and May 7. With just two weeks left for the rural polls, the NDA alliance in the state, including the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and UPPL, has geared up for a full-scale electoral battle. The ruling alliance partners seem to have drawn up extensive groundwork, and preparations have already been made across all levels of the alliance.

BJP Assam Pradesh President Dilip Saikia has appealed to every party worker to give their best in support of NDA-backed and publicly supported candidates.

"State-level representatives have been dispatched to Mandal and district levels to hold discussions with alliance partners, and consensus has been reached for candidate selection in respective constituencies," said a BJP spokesperson on Thursday.

The BJP spokesperson said that out of the 397 Zila Parishad constituencies, the BJP has already announced the names of candidates for 318 seats. "Among them, 74 seats have been allocated to the AGP, while other alliance partners have also been offered seats based on mutual understanding and request," he said.

Saikia emphasised that when alliances are nurtured with sincerity and respect, they become stronger—something vital in a democratic setup. He remarked that merely forming an alliance is not enough; it must be upheld with honesty and dignity. In contrast, he stated, the opposition is creating confusion under the guise of alliance politics and expressed his hope that they too would fight the election with strength.

It may be mentioned here that following the announcement of the Zila Parishad and Anchalik Panchayat candidates last night, a significant number of candidates were seen filing their nomination papers on Thursday.

"The BJP has also declared candidates for the remaining 5 Zila Parishad constituencies today, out of which 4 have been allotted to women and 1 to a male candidate. With this, a total of 176 seats have now been given to women, reflecting the party’s commitment to women’s representation," the party spokesperson said.