Assam's Gauhati Medical College And Hospital Under Lens After Four-Day-Old Baby Falls Off ICU Bed And Dies

Guwahati: The parents of a four-day-old baby girl alleged gross negligence by doctors and staff of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital for her death at the neo-natal ICU on Monday.

The baby, born on August 15, was diagnosed with jaundice and reportedly slipped from the bed of the ICU resulting in her death. The other infants on the incubator were injured.

The bereaved father, Utpal Bordoloi of Noonmati’s Bijoynagar said, “My first child, hale and hearty till yesterday afternoon, is no more today. I want a thorough investigation. All those responsible, including the on-duty doctor, must be held accountable.”

The family members alleged that the ICU beds were in poor condition and tied together using bandages. Overcrowding at the neo-natal ICU meant two to three infants were accommodated on a single bed. The parents filed a complaint at Bhangagarh Police Station, demanding justice and accountability.

The grieving uncle of the baby said, “The hospital authorities are trying to showcase this as just an accident, even comparing it to a road or helicopter crash. But for us, this is the death of our dream and our only hope. We want a proper inquiry so that no other family suffers like us.”

GMCH Principal Dr Achyut Baishya confirmed the incident, admitting overcrowding in the neo-natal ICU often forces staff to accommodate multiple infants on a single bed. He said, “This is the first such incident reported from the GMCH. We have already initiated an investigation and will review the CCTV footage. The infant had been admitted with jaundice and unfortunately fell from the phototherapy bed. We have extended our condolences to the family.”

Defending the institution, Dr Baishya said, “Accidents also happen with cars and helicopters, but that doesn’t mean we stop using them. Similarly, this tragedy cannot define the hospital.”

His comments comparing the mishap to accidents such as road or helicopter crashes have drawn criticism, with the family rejecting the explanation as an attempt to cover up negligence. The devastated parents have appealed to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, urging his intervention to ensure accountability and to upgrade the ICU facilities so that no other family loses a child due to preventable errors.