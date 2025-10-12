ETV Bharat / state

Assamese-Hindus Now Only About 40 Pc Of State's Population: Himanta

Guwahati: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday claimed that Assamese Hindus now make up only around 40 per cent of the state’s population, about the same as that of Muslims.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a programme here, Sarma said the state has witnessed a sharp shift in its population composition, and termed the Centre's proposed Demography Mission a significant step towards addressing the issue.

"Assam has been a big victim of demographic change. In 2021, the Muslim population crossed 38 per cent, and as we speak, it is about 39.5 per cent of the state population," he said. He claimed that districts like Majuli, known as the seat of Vaishnavite culture and the world’s largest inhabited river island, have seen 100 per cent growth in Muslim population.

However, he clarified that the increase was not due to natural growth among local Muslims, but because of infiltrators.

The Assam CM added that the Christian population in the state is around 6–7 per cent, and that "if people from other parts and communities are excluded, Assamese Hindus are not more than 40 per cent today." "These figures are based on projections over the 2011 Census data. We are concerned about the situation," he said.