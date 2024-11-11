Assam Woman Stabbed To Death In Kerala, Accused Attempts To End Life

Kochi: A 27-year-old woman from Assam was allegedly stabbed to death in broad daylight at Perumbavoor by a man from the same state, who later tried to end his life, police said on Monday. The accused stabbed himself, consumed poison and is currently undergoing treatment at a government medical college here. He will be arrested once he is discharged, they said.

Police said the deceased woman, Fareeda Beegum, was attacked at around 10.45 am on Sunday at Mudikkal near Perumbavoor. The accused, Mahar Ali, 23, also from Assam, was found sitting beside her, holding the knife with blood stains all over his body.

The police took both of them to the hospital, where Beegum was declared dead. The accused, a worker in a plywood factory here, was later shifted to the medical college. His injuries are not serious, they said.

According to the police, Fareeda was married and her husband died two years ago. She and Ali were living together. Both of them went to Assam two months ago and a quarrel broke out between them.

Later, the woman returned to Perumbavoor and the accused arrived here only two days ago. The police suspect Sunday's attack may be the continuation of the quarrel. The exact reason behind the murder is yet to be ascertained. Ali has been booked under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for murder, the police added.