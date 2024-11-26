ETV Bharat / state

Assam Woman Found Murdered In Service Apartment In Bengaluru

A woman from Assam was found murdered in an Indiranagar service apartment. Police suspect Aarav, an acquaintance from Kerala, who is absconding.

A woman from Assam was found murdered in an Indiranagar service apartment. Police suspect Aarav, an acquaintance from Kerala, who is absconding.
representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : 2 minutes ago

Bengaluru: A woman from Assam was found murdered in a service apartment in the Indiranagar locality on Tuesday, police said. Maya Gogoi was allegedly stabbed to death by an acquaintance, Aarav, who hails from Kerala. He is at large, they said.

According to police, the suspect was also at the service apartment for the last three days with the woman, police said, adding that her body was partially decomposed.

CCTV footage of the apartment showed that the woman and the suspect arrived at the apartment on November 23. After killing her, he allegedly fled.

Citing a preliminary investigation, a senior police officer said that the suspect allegedly remained in the apartment for an entire day after killing the woman. A case of murder has been registered, police said, adding teams have been formed to nab the suspect.

Bengaluru: A woman from Assam was found murdered in a service apartment in the Indiranagar locality on Tuesday, police said. Maya Gogoi was allegedly stabbed to death by an acquaintance, Aarav, who hails from Kerala. He is at large, they said.

According to police, the suspect was also at the service apartment for the last three days with the woman, police said, adding that her body was partially decomposed.

CCTV footage of the apartment showed that the woman and the suspect arrived at the apartment on November 23. After killing her, he allegedly fled.

Citing a preliminary investigation, a senior police officer said that the suspect allegedly remained in the apartment for an entire day after killing the woman. A case of murder has been registered, police said, adding teams have been formed to nab the suspect.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ASSAM WOMAN FOUND MURDEREDWOMAN MURDER BENGALURU APARTMENTASSAM WOMAN MURDER BENGALURU

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Could A Water Bottle Obstruct Your Brakes? Dehradun Accident Proves It Can- Know How To Prevent It

Explained - What Is Indictment As Per The US Law?

Menopause; Breaking Silence On The Taboo For Women In India

Kashmiri Sisters Ride The Rainbow To Success In Trout Farming, Harvest 20 Quintals Annually

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.