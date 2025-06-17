Assam Woman's Death In Uttarakhand: Assam Police Registers Zero FIR; Probe Underway

By Kirankant Sharma

Dehradun: Assam Police has registered a zero FIR into the mysterious death of a 25-year-old woman from the state in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh. Uttarakhand Police have detained two youth in the case.

The woman's body was recovered from the Ganga river in Rishikesh on June 10 days after she wrote a Railways examination in Delhi. While police suspect drowning as the cause of death, the woman's family smells foul, demanding a thorough probe into her death.

An official said that the Assam Police has registered a zero FIR in the woman's death. Assam Police has also sent the mail of the zero FIR to the Uttarakhand Police, the official added.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi have also written a letter to Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami demanding a high-level investigation into the woman's death. CM Dhami has assured of a fair investigation into the matter.

According to the family, the woman had come to Delhi on June 5 to take the Railway Recruitment Board exam. It is understood that in Delhi, she met her college friend and the duo, along with another youth, visited Rishikesh on June 6 after she wrote the Railways exam.

According to the police investigation so far, the three had planned to go to Neelkanth first, but due to heavy traffic jam, all three stayed in Shivpur near Rishikesh. Police suspect that the woman and her friend had a fight over some issue after which the woman left the place.

Based on the questioning of the two youth detained by the Uttarakhand Police in the case, it is suspected that when the woman did not return after a long time, the two youths searched for her, but could not find her. They later reported the matter to the police. The woman's body was later fished out by the search team from the Ganga river in Rishikesh on June 10.

According to Muni Ki Reti Police Station In-charge Inspector Pradeep Chauhan, the cause of the woman's death as indicated in the post-mortem report, seems to be drowning.

Tehri SP JR Joshi said that police has received the zero FIR from the Assam Police through email. The case will be investigated by a CO level officer, he said.