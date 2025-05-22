Assam Will Build Rs 10 lakh Crore GSDP By 2027-2028: Himanta Biswa Sarma To FM Sitharaman

New Delhi: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday outlined his government’s growth trajectory and the plans to build a Rs 10 lakh crore Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) by 2027-2028 during his meeting with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi.

“The Chief Minister also apprised the Union Finance Minister of the rapid strides made by Assam on the economic front following a slew of initiatives by the State Government to mobilise resources and generate revenue, resulting in Assam emerging as one of the country's fastest growing States. The Chief Minister outlined Assam’s growth trajectory and the plans on the anvil to build a Rs 10 lakh crore GSDP by 2027-2028,” said an official privy to the meeting.

Sarma called on Sitharaman at her North Block office in New Delhi. She, according to the official, appreciated the initiatives taken by the State Government to bolster the economy of the State and the country as a whole and assured to extend all possible help and support in the days ahead.

“We had a good discussion on Assam’s growth trajectory, how it has emerged among the country’s fastest growing States and on our plans to build a Rs 10 lakh crore GSDP by 2027-2028," Sarma later said.

Senior officials from the Ministry of Finance and the Government of Assam were present during the meeting.

Later in the evening, he called on Union Minister for Education, Dharmendra Pradhan in the evening and discussed the operationalisation of the upcoming IIM campus in Guwahati. Sarma urged Pradhan to operationalise the IIM campus.

The Union Minister assured the Chief Minister that steps would be taken in right earnest to make the new IIM campus fully operational. Pradhan discussed with Sarma about ways to equip the population of Assam with world-class education. The Union Minister also appreciated the vigorous efforts of the Chief Minister for the implementation of NEP 2020.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by his Principal Secretary, Dr.KK Dwivedi and Resident Commissioner, Assam Bhawan, New Delhi, Kavitha Padmanabhan.

Sarma, who landed in the national capital with a six-day-long official programme, will also attend the two-day-long "Rising North East Investors Summit" in New Delhi to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi on Friday.

Sarma will attend NITI Aayog’s Governing Council meeting on Saturday. On Sunday, the chief minister will also attend a meeting called by the BJP central leadership, where Prime Minister Modi will interact with the chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of NDA ruled states.

According to the sources, Modi, during the meeting, is likely to brief about Operation Sindoor and suggest that they inform the people about the action of the government against terrorism. On Monday, Sarma will sit with the industry captains in New Delhi as a follow-up to the Investors Summit, which was held in Assam.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on Thursday floated the tender for the much-awaited Jorhat-Majuli Bridge over the Brahmaputra.

The 6.81 km long two-lane bridge will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 600.51 crore. Chief Minister Sarma has all along been persuading the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways to expedite the tender process in earnest.

“Great news for Assam. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has today floated the tender for the much-awaited Jorhat–Majuli Bridge—a 6.81 km, 2-lane bridge with an estimated cost of Rs. 600.51 crore,” CM said in microblogging site X (formerly Twitter).