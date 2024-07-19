'Assam Will Become Muslim-Majority State By 2041', Claims CM Himanta

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday claimed that the Muslim population in his state is growing around 30 per cent every 10 years, and they will become the majority by 2041.

Addressing a press conference here, he said Muslims have now become 40 per cent of Assam's population as per "statistical sampling". "By 2041, Assam will become a Muslim-majority state. It's a reality and nobody can stop it," he asserted.

The chief minister said the population of the Hindu community is rising by around 16 per cent every 10 years. Sarma said his government has taken steps to reduce population growth among the Muslim community.

"Congress has the most important role in arresting the population growth of Muslims... If Rahul Gandhi becomes the brand ambassador of population control, it will be contained as the community only listens to him, he said.