Assam | Wild Elephant Herd Causes Alarm In Brahmaputra River, Disrupts Ferry Services

Majuli: A large herd of approximately 120 wild elephants has taken over a sandbar between Kamalabari and Nimati area in the Brahmaputra River, Majuli, Assam, causing significant concern and disrupting ferry services.

This latest incident highlights how Majuli is increasingly resembling a mini-Kaziranga( Kaziranga National Park), with wild animals frequently sighted across the island.

Majuli, the world's largest river island, has become a common ground for wildlife, with tigers occasionally roaming freely and rhinos also causing occasional alarm. As in previous years, the onset of the monsoon season has brought this large herd of wild elephants to Majuli, likely in search of food as other areas face flooding.

Over the past week, this elephant herd has been seen roaming various parts of Majuli District, extensively destroying crops. The large herd is currently situated on the sandbar directly in front of the Kamalabari ferry ghat, dangerously close to the waterway used by ferries operating between Kamalabari and Nimati (South Bank of Brahmaputra). Several ferries have been chased by the elephants, as captured by media cameras on Saturday. This alarming sight has raised serious concerns among passengers and locals of Majuli.

The elephants' presence on the river's sandbar not only obstructs ferry movement but also poses a direct threat to passenger safety. The herd includes many calves, and they are reportedly foraging on the sandbar for food.

Bhaskar Bora, a concerned youth from Majuli, stated, "Every year with the arrival of the monsoon, a large elephant herd comes to Majuli, damaging farmlands and homes. This has become a normal occurrence for Majuli residents. However, this time, the herd is chasing ferries in the river, which is a serious cause for concern today."

Bora emphasised the urgency of the situation, warning that the elephants could cause a dangerous incident in the river at any moment, as controlling such a large herd in a riverine environment is incredibly difficult. He urged the administration and the forest department to take the matter seriously.

A ferry passenger reported that while the elephants did not directly chase his ferry, they remained very close to the ferry's operational area. Majuli residents are collectively appealing to the district administration to prioritise this issue and take appropriate measures quickly. Without ferry services, communication between Majuli and the south bank of the Brahmaputra is completely cut off, affecting thousands of people who rely on ferries daily for their commute. If the monsoon season, combined with the elephants' alarming behaviour, continues, it will only exacerbate the problems for the people.