Assam: Visually Impaired Couple Illuminates Lives Of Those Facing Similar Challenges

Kaliabar: It may be pitch dark around them, but this has not prevented a visually impaired couple in Assam's Nagaon district from illuminating the lives of those battling similar challenges. Sushila Pegu and Prabhakar Upadhaya of Kaliabar are not only helping others to overcome their disability but also turning it into their advantage.

The couple has set up 'Drishtikon', a computer centre in Nagaon to impart computer education to the visually impaired children and youth, thereby improving their employability skills.

Registered as a computer training centre for the visually impaired, Drishtikon has recently enrolled 150 children and adults. They have been divided them into 10 batches, depending on age and educational qualification.

"We registered Drishtikon in 2023 but it took us some time to start the classes. We had to first generate awareness among the visually impaired children and young people about the need for computer education. It also took sometime to turn our house into a computer training centre due to financial constraints," Sushila Pegu told ETV Bharat.

Sushila completed her graduation in 2016 and did a diploma in basic computer operations from a Lochi-based organisation, which dedicatedly helps the visually impaired individuals.

"After completing my diploma in computers, I received job offers from some companies but decided to improve my skills further. I did an advanced training from Bengaluru and became a trainer for the visually impaired," Sushila said.