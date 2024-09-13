ETV Bharat / state

Assam To Transfer Trading Scam Cases To CBI: Himanta

author img

By PTI

Published : 1 hours ago

In a meeting of the cabinet, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the decision was taken after discussing the matter with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The transfer of the cases to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) would take about a month due to certain procedures involved, Sarma added.

Assam To Transfer Trading Scam Cases To CBI: Himanta
File Photo of Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (ETV Bharat)

Guwahati: The Assam cabinet on Friday decided to transfer 32 cases registered in connection with the online trading scam to the CBI for investigation, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Addressing the press after chairing a meeting of the cabinet, Sarma said the decision was taken after he discussed the matter with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The transfer of the cases to the CBI would take about a month due to certain procedures involved, he said.

Firms, promoted mostly by men and women in their 20s, allegedly raised hundreds of crores of rupees from people on the promise that they would get huge returns by investing in the stock markets. However, these firms started to fail to repay investors over the last few weeks.

So far, over 65 people have been arrested in connection with the scam, and 14 SITs set up to investigate the cases registered across districts under the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Act, 2019, besides the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Read More

Minority Students' Union Accuses Assam Govt Of Extrajudicial Killing, Demands CBI Probe

Guwahati: The Assam cabinet on Friday decided to transfer 32 cases registered in connection with the online trading scam to the CBI for investigation, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Addressing the press after chairing a meeting of the cabinet, Sarma said the decision was taken after he discussed the matter with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The transfer of the cases to the CBI would take about a month due to certain procedures involved, he said.

Firms, promoted mostly by men and women in their 20s, allegedly raised hundreds of crores of rupees from people on the promise that they would get huge returns by investing in the stock markets. However, these firms started to fail to repay investors over the last few weeks.

So far, over 65 people have been arrested in connection with the scam, and 14 SITs set up to investigate the cases registered across districts under the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Act, 2019, besides the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Read More

Minority Students' Union Accuses Assam Govt Of Extrajudicial Killing, Demands CBI Probe

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ASSAM CM HIMANTA BISWA SARMAASSAM TO TRANSFER TRADING SCAM CASE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | What Drives India's Defence And Security Cooperation With Philippines

Androgenetic Alopecia In Male vs Female; 5 Differences Of Pattern Baldness

Election In Island: Tea Trouble Brews For Sri Lankan Presidential Hopefuls

Techie Transfers Crypto Currency Worth Rs 56 Cr By Changing Password, Arrested

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.