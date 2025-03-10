ETV Bharat / state

'Despite Scoring High, Knowledge Of Candidates Limited': Assam To Seek Stricter NEET Security

Guwahati: The Assam government will urge the Centre to increase the security at NEET centres, including checking the biometrics of candidates at the gate, as it has been found that despite scoring high numbers in the medical entrance exam, the knowledge of many students is limited, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference here after a Cabinet meeting, Sarma said faculty members at medical colleges in the state have pointed out that students who crack the entrance examinations with high numbers are not as good as they should have been.

"Many professors told us that many students' practical or academic knowledge is very limited despite scoring high numbers in such a big examination. We had asked the Special Branch to probe the matter around one-and-half-year back," he added.

Sarma said the police have informed the government that most of the entrance exam centres are in private institutes, not in government schools or colleges.

"We didn't interfere so far as it is conducted by Delhi. The Cabinet today took three decisions, to request the central government. The first is to hold the medical entrance exam only in government schools," he added.

The state government will also request the NTA and Ministry of Education to conduct the NEET under the direct supervision of the district commissioners and superintendents of police, the CM said.

"The third request will be to have a biometric testing of the candidates before they enter the exam halls. If these steps are taken, I believe the medical examination process will be transparent," he said.

Sarma said the government has authorised the chief secretary to contact the NTA director general and Union education secretary to inform them of the cabinet decisions. The CM said he would personally discuss the matter with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.