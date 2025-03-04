Assam To Name Upcoming Semiconductor Project After Ratan Tata

Guwahati: The Assam cabinet has decided to name the upcoming Semiconductor project at Jagiroad after former chairman of Tata Group, late Ratan Tata.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said this to the newsmen after the cabinet meeting held on Monday and added that the whole semiconductor project will be named as Ratan Tata Electronics City Jagiroad for the contribution of Ratan Tata and the Tata Group towards Assam.

Sarma also credited the Tata group's upcoming Semiconductor project for the success of recently-concluded Advantage Assam 2.0 summit.

The upcoming Tata Semiconductor Assembly and Test Pvt Ltd (TSAT) at Jagiroad in Morigaon is a unit that will produce up to 48 million chips per day. To be built at an estimated cost of Rs. 27000 crore, the semiconductor unit at Jagiroad is expected to be one of India's largest semiconductor manufacturing sites and it is expected to generate 30000 direct employment opportunities in Assam.

The Tata Group has so far contributed immensely towards Assam including investments in tea, the hospitality industry, electronics manufacturing, green energy, and cancer care.

It may be mentioned here that Tata Sons"s chairman, Natarajan Chandrasekaran during his recent visit to Assam during the Advantage Assam 2.0 recalled Assam’s close connection to the Tatas and said that considering the benchmark set by the Assam government on transperancy and clean governance, the Tata Group will invest Rs. 27000 crore towards green economy, this is apart from the investment in semiconductor unit.

Apart from this, the Cabinet meeting on Monday also decided to establish ten skill centre by the Assam Government in collaboration with the Pan IIT Alumni Association. To be built at an estimated cost of Rs. 90 crore, the Pan IIT Alumni Association will spend Rs. 80 crore, while the Assam Government will spend the rest Rs. 10 crore. Pan IIT Alumni Association will also take responsibility for the job placement of the passouts from these ten Skill centres.