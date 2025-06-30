Assam To Get NE's First Emergency Landing Facility On Highway

Guwahati: Assam will soon get three national highway stretches equipped for emergency aircraft landings, including the first such facility in the Northeast, which shares a long border with Bangladesh, Bhutan, Myanmar and China.

"The first emergency landing facility on a national highway in North East is expected to be ready in eastern Assam by October, in a boost to national security and disaster preparedness," Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday.

Once completed, these stretches will boost Assam’s strategic and transport infrastructure, Sarma said. “Once completed, it will support both military and emergency civilian landings. We are also planning a public air show to mark its commissioning," he added.

Two more emergency landing corridors

In addition, the Centre has approved two more emergency landing corridors in Assam. One will be located between Barma and Tihu in Lower Assam, and the other at Sankardev Nagar in Hojai district.

“In total, Assam will have three locations equipped for aircraft landings during emergencies,” the Chief Minister said. “These will be crucial during natural disasters like floods when helicopters may not be able to land elsewhere," he continued.

The state is also planning to construct designated helipads on these highway stretches to ensure helicopters can land safely during adverse conditions. Discussions are going on with the Central government regarding this additional preparedness measure.

The flagship project involves a 4.5-kilometre stretch of national highway between Moran and Demow near Dibrugarh, which is being developed to facilitate emergency landings of Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter jets such as the Sukhoi Su-30 and Rafale.

The airstrip is being constructed under the supervision of the IAF and the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) and is expected to be completed by October this year.

The road, built with a width of 30 meters, has already been opened to public traffic, though runway-specific works are going on round-the-clock. The stretch will be sealed off for traffic only during emergency use. For safety, the landing zone will be fenced off to prevent people and animals from straying near the runway, and an air traffic control (ATC) tower will be constructed to coordinate operations.

These emergency airstrips are part of a wider national initiative to integrate dual-use infrastructure that enhances both disaster response capability and national defense readiness, especially in strategically sensitive regions like the Northeast. According to Sarma, Assam is witnessing unprecedented progress in road and air-linked infrastructure, which will benefit both civilian and military sectors in the long term.