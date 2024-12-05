Assam Teenage Girl Jumps From Agra Hotel To Evade Pimps; Bruises Legs

Agra: A 17-year-old girl from Assam jumped from the balcony of the second floor of a hotel in Uttar Pradesh's Agra to save herself from the clutches of two other persons who wanted to force her to prostitution. Due to the fall, she bruised her legs, police said.

Trans Yamuna police station in-charge Bhanu Pratap Singh said the teenager had left her home in Assam over a tiff with family members on December 1. She met a woman at Guwahati railway station. Thereafter, the woman accompanied her to Tundla station where a young man was present. From there, both of them took her to a hotel in Agra.



Singh further said the teenager told during interrogation that the woman and her companion tried to force her into prostitution at the hotel. When the girl protested, they misbehaved with her. “To save herself from their clutches, she jumped from the balcony of the hotel. However, the girl got stuck on the roof of a neighbour's shop. Local people gathered on hearing the girl's screams. On receiving the information, our team reached the spot. The girl sustained injuries in both her legs. There is, however, no sign of fracture in her legs,” Singh said.

The CCTV footage of the hotel is being scanned to identify the accused woman and the young man who accompaned her. The Aadhaar card of the accused woman and the young man showed they are from Hathras. The hotel staff are also absconding soon after the girl jumped from the hotel balcony.