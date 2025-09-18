Assam Taxi Operators Block Meghalaya Registered Vehicles At Jorabat
The blockade, triggered by frustration over repeated harassment, resulted in chaotic traffic snarls and increased tensions at the Assam-Meghalaya border.
Guwahati: Assam-based tourist taxi operators stopped Meghalaya registered vehicles at Jorabat, protesting continued entry restrictions imposed on their vehicles by a Meghalaya-based taxi association.
The blockade, triggered by frustration over repeated harassment, resulted in chaotic traffic snarls and increased tensions at the Assam-Meghalaya border, prompting immediate intervention by police and transport officials. DCP Mrinal Deka and Assistant Transport Commissioner Gautam Das reached the spot to de-escalate the situation.
Later in the day, after a multi-agency meeting involving officials from both Assam and Meghalaya, the agitating drivers agreed to temporarily suspend the blockade, following assurances of a resolution within 48 hours.
The flashpoint came a day after the All Khasi Meghalaya Tourist Taxi Association (AKMTTA) reportedly began barring Assam-registered tourist taxis from ferrying visitors beyond central locations like Shillong. Tourists from Assam were compelled to switch to local Meghalaya taxis to access destinations such as Cherrapunji, Dawki, and Mawlynnong.
This is not the first time such restrictions have been imposed. Similar issues had flared up during last year’s tourist season, causing losses to Assam operators and confusion for travellers.
Earlier, anticipating fresh tensions, Ismail Ali, General Secretary of the Seven State Tourist Operator Union, had warned of reciprocal action if Meghalaya continued to obstruct Assam-based taxis.
“If they don’t stop harassing our drivers, we will restrict entry of Meghalaya vehicles into Assam, especially at Guwahati airport, railway stations, and Khanapara,” Ali had said.
He further expressed concern over its impact on tourism. “Tourists have alternatives. If this continues, they will simply boycott Meghalaya and head to Arunachal or Nagaland. This will severely damage Meghalaya’s tourism economy.”
Ali also pointed out the legal aspect, saying, “Tourist taxis carry valid all-India permits and have the right to operate in any Indian state. These seasonal obstructions are unacceptable.”
In the meantime, the Meghalaya government has promised to ensure safe access for Assam-registered vehicles and has assured that stringent action would be taken against NGOs allegedly involved in misconduct with Assam drivers.
As the situation remains sensitive, all eyes are now on both state governments to find a lasting resolution and preserve the spirit of cooperation in the Northeast’s booming tourism industry.
