ETV Bharat / state

Assam Taxi Operators Block Meghalaya Registered Vehicles At Jorabat

Guwahati: Assam-based tourist taxi operators stopped Meghalaya registered vehicles at Jorabat, protesting continued entry restrictions imposed on their vehicles by a Meghalaya-based taxi association.

The blockade, triggered by frustration over repeated harassment, resulted in chaotic traffic snarls and increased tensions at the Assam-Meghalaya border, prompting immediate intervention by police and transport officials. DCP Mrinal Deka and Assistant Transport Commissioner Gautam Das reached the spot to de-escalate the situation.

Later in the day, after a multi-agency meeting involving officials from both Assam and Meghalaya, the agitating drivers agreed to temporarily suspend the blockade, following assurances of a resolution within 48 hours.

The flashpoint came a day after the All Khasi Meghalaya Tourist Taxi Association (AKMTTA) reportedly began barring Assam-registered tourist taxis from ferrying visitors beyond central locations like Shillong. Tourists from Assam were compelled to switch to local Meghalaya taxis to access destinations such as Cherrapunji, Dawki, and Mawlynnong.

This is not the first time such restrictions have been imposed. Similar issues had flared up during last year’s tourist season, causing losses to Assam operators and confusion for travellers.

Earlier, anticipating fresh tensions, Ismail Ali, General Secretary of the Seven State Tourist Operator Union, had warned of reciprocal action if Meghalaya continued to obstruct Assam-based taxis.