Assam Suspends Mobile Internet For 8 Hrs To Hold Govt Recruitment Test

Guwahati: The Assam government has decided to suspend mobile internet services across the state for eight hours tomorrow as part of an effort to hold a free and fair recruitment test for Class III jobs.
The mobile internet services will remain suspended in Assam from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm on September 29.
Additional Chief Secretary to the government of Assam, Ajay Tewari issued a notification in this regard on Saturday and said that the decision was taken in the interest of holding "free, fair and transparent" written examination for the recruitment process and also to prevent any law and order issue having bearing on public safety.
Tewari said that the notification has been issued under the provision of Section 5(2) of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885.
A total of 7,34,080 candidates have applied for appearing in the recruitment test for Class III posts of the State Level Recruitment Commission. The successful candidates will be absorbed in different departments against vacancies in Class III posts.
Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) has been engaged as the testing agency by the State Level Recruitment Commission for Class III jobs and it has announced the schedule for holding the written examination in different centres covering 27 districts tomorrow.
The recruitment examinations will be conducted in two shifts, first shift for Bachelor’s Degree level Class-III posts from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift for HSLC (Driver) posts from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm, in 822 examination centres spread across the state.
The notification justified that the suspension of mobile internet necessitated as on earlier such occasions some unscrupulous elements resorted to unfair means using different mobile applications such as Facebook, WhatsApp, X(Twitter), YouTube and Cam-scanner and others which are based on Internet/ Wi-Fi/ Mobile Data Connectivity.
It said that there is substantial apprehension that anti-social elements or organised groups shall try to take advantage of the situation by resorting to rumour-mongering through social media and may try to destabilise the process of examination.
