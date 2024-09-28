ETV Bharat / state

Assam Suspends Mobile Internet For 8 Hrs To Hold Govt Recruitment Test

Guwahati: The Assam government has decided to suspend mobile internet services across the state for eight hours tomorrow as part of an effort to hold a free and fair recruitment test for Class III jobs.

The mobile internet services will remain suspended in Assam from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm on September 29.

Additional Chief Secretary to the government of Assam, Ajay Tewari issued a notification in this regard on Saturday and said that the decision was taken in the interest of holding "free, fair and transparent" written examination for the recruitment process and also to prevent any law and order issue having bearing on public safety.

Tewari said that the notification has been issued under the provision of Section 5(2) of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885.

A total of 7,34,080 candidates have applied for appearing in the recruitment test for Class III posts of the State Level Recruitment Commission. The successful candidates will be absorbed in different departments against vacancies in Class III posts.