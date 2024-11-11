ETV Bharat / state

Assam: 2000 MW Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project Nearing Completion, 93% Work Over

Guwahati: Power generation is set to commence at the highly controversial Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project, a run-of-river big dam constructed on the Subansiri River, located on the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border near Gogamukh in Dhemaji district, from next year.

The project, which is nearing completion, is initially targeting 750 MW of power generation from March 2025 and full capacity of 2000 MW by March 2026.

Over 93 percent of the construction work for the 2000 MW NHPC project has been completed. MD of the Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project Bipin Gupta said that NHPC completed the construction of the 116-metre-high concrete gravity dam in June 2024 and work on the power house and hydromechanical components is progressing rapidly.

The NHPC plans to start power generation in March 2025 after completing the remaining radial gate work following the end of the monsoon season. A N Mohammad, consultant for the Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project, said, NHPC is technically ready to generate power. According to the plan, the project will initially generate 750 MW of power in March 2025 using 3 of the 8 turbines to be installed in the power house. Two turbines have already been installed, and the third is in the process of installation.

Power Generation to Start After Installation of 3 Spillway Radial Gates :

NHPC 's last plan was to complete the dam and start power generation by December 2024, but natural obstacles prevented this. The diversion tunnels, essential for dam construction, were damaged by natural disasters, leaving only one operational out of of the five.

A major landslide on October 27, 2023, blocked the only operational diversion tunnel, hindering the installation of the rest of Spillway Radial Gates, which control water flow in and out of the main dam. While 6 of the 9 radial gates have been installed, 3 remain to be installed. NHPC installed 6 radial gates before this year's monsoon. NHPC is now focusing on installing the remaining gates after the monsoon season.