Assam's Shantanu Pratim Lahkar Scales Mount Uhuru, Highest Peak Of Africa

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jul 23, 2024, 7:56 PM IST

Assam-based Shantanu Pratim Lahkar, who had a passion for mountaineering since childhood works in a chemical manufacturing company in Mumbai. His parents are retired teachers.

Assam's Shantanu Pratim Lahkar Scales Mount Uhuru, Highest Peak Of Africa
Shantanu Pratim Lahkar after scaling Mt Uhuru (ETV Bharat Photo)

Barpeta (Assam): Shantanu Pratim Lahkar, a native of Assam’s Barpeta district has brought glory to his homeland by successfully climbing the highest peak of Africa, Mount Uhuru.

Notably, Shantanu is the son of Sitaram Lahkar, retired vice principal of Barpeta’s Madhav Chaudhary College while his mother, Hiran Saikia Lahkar is a retired teacher of Barpeta Government Higher Secondary School and president of Barpeta Sahitya Sabha.

He is a resident of No. 1 Goliahati in Barpeta town and works as the regional manager of west and south zones of industrial chemicals manufacturer MNCGHCL Limited in Mumbai.

As informed by his mother, Shantanu started his expedition from Masame Gate of Kilimanjaro National Park in Tanzania on July 14. After five days of hiking, covering a distance of more than 40 km and a height of more than 4000 metres, Shantanu finally reached the Uhuru peak at an altitude of 5840 metres on the Kilimanjaro Mountains at 6.05 am on July 19.

It should be noted that the Kilimanjaro mountain is the tallest mountain in the African continent and the world's largest free standing mountain, meaning it is not part of a mountain range.

Shantanu's mission was assisted by a six-member team of porters along with a guide named Simon Urio of Tanzania.

According to Shantanu's mother, since childhood he had a passion for mountaineering. So, in addition to studying regularly, he was taking efforts to fulfill his aspirations.

Later, Shantanu got associated with a mountaineering organization. While working in Mumbai, he started the practice of mountaineering in India and Nepal. He then completed many difficult trekking and hiking activities in India and Nepal. In 2022, Shantanu mastered various techniques to climb the Everest.

