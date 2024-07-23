ETV Bharat / state

Assam's Shantanu Pratim Lahkar Scales Mount Uhuru, Highest Peak Of Africa

Barpeta (Assam): Shantanu Pratim Lahkar, a native of Assam’s Barpeta district has brought glory to his homeland by successfully climbing the highest peak of Africa, Mount Uhuru.

Notably, Shantanu is the son of Sitaram Lahkar, retired vice principal of Barpeta’s Madhav Chaudhary College while his mother, Hiran Saikia Lahkar is a retired teacher of Barpeta Government Higher Secondary School and president of Barpeta Sahitya Sabha.

He is a resident of No. 1 Goliahati in Barpeta town and works as the regional manager of west and south zones of industrial chemicals manufacturer MNCGHCL Limited in Mumbai.

As informed by his mother, Shantanu started his expedition from Masame Gate of Kilimanjaro National Park in Tanzania on July 14. After five days of hiking, covering a distance of more than 40 km and a height of more than 4000 metres, Shantanu finally reached the Uhuru peak at an altitude of 5840 metres on the Kilimanjaro Mountains at 6.05 am on July 19.

It should be noted that the Kilimanjaro mountain is the tallest mountain in the African continent and the world's largest free standing mountain, meaning it is not part of a mountain range.