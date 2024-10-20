Assam: Around 200 People Fall Ill Due To Food Poisoning After Consuming Snacks

Golaghat: Around 200 people have fallen ill due to food poisoning after consuming snacks during an obituary function of a deceased in Assam's Golaghat district, officials said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday night during a gathering at the memorial ceremony of the mother of Pradip Gogoi at Pasghoria village of Uriamghat in the Sarupathar area. According to an official, the guests were served with traditional 'jalpan' (snacks with puffed rice and cream) during the function.

"The people then complained of stomach ache, headache, vomiting and loose motion. A total of 53 people were immediately admitted at the Community Health Centre in Sarupathar town and Public Health Centre in Uriamghat," the official said. Out of them, two were sent to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital for advanced treatment, he added.

"The condition of the victims is stated to be stable and many are being released after treatment," the official said. The remaining around 150 people, who have shown minor symptoms, are at their respective homes and their health conditions are being monitored, he added.

Sarupathar's BJP MLA Biswajit Phukan visited the hospital and enquired about the health condition of the people. "The district administration informed me that the food inspector will visit the village and investigate the cause of the food poisoning," he added. Phukan said a medical camp has been set up in the village and health checkup is being carried out for the villagers.

"We have also sent medical teams to the individual houses of all the people, who had come to the function. The team is closely monitoring the health conditions. None of the people are showing any serious symptoms," he added.