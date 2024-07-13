ETV Bharat / state

Assam: 174 Doctors Quit Government Jobs In Last 5 Years

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 3 hours ago

According to health department data, 7 doctors have resigned in 2021, 24 in 2022, 31 in 2023 and 6 doctors till May 2024. Many doctors have joined private hospitals after quitting.

Assam: 174 Doctors Quit Government Jobs In Last 5 Years
Representational Picture (ETV Bharat/ File)

Guwahati: Despite several schemes being taken for the development of the health sector in Assam, shortage of doctors continue to remain a serious issue.

According to information received from the State Directorate of Health Services at Hangerabari in Guwahati, there is an shortage of doctors in the state and many posts are lying vacant as doctors have left their jobs due to various reasons.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma served as Health minister for a long time during the Congress government and the Sarbananda Sonowal government, has recently brought the health under his control.

174 doctors quit their jobs in five years:

In the last five years, 174 doctors have quit government jobs. Out of them, 98 doctors have voluntarily retired while 76 have resigned from service. It is a matter of grave concern as to why doctors are quitting.

Doctor's resignation:

According to health department data, 7 doctors have resigned in 2021, 24 in 2022, 31 in 2023 and 6 doctors till May this year.

Voluntary Retirement:

Most of the doctors who have taken voluntary retirement are senior doctors. According to the health department data, 21 doctors have opted for voluntary retirement in the state in 2019, 9 in 2020, 34 in 2021, 15 in 2022 and 19 from January 2023 to May this year.

Why doctors quit their jobs:

The number of doctors resigning from government service in the state is increasing every year. A senior doctor, who did not wish to be named, said that the salaries and other facilities are very poor compared to the work pressure in government hospitals. The government has established medical colleges in different places but there is a shortage of doctors. So, many doctors have decided to resign rather than being transferred to the newly established hospitals.

A senior doctor said many doctors have left their government jobs to work in private hospitals as the salaries and other facilities are more attractive than those in government hospitals. In addition, many doctors do not want to work in government hospitals due to the stringent guidelines issued by the government from time to time, he added.

Read more

Delhi Govt Sets Up Panel To Look Into Enhancement Of Retirement Age For Doctors

Guwahati: Despite several schemes being taken for the development of the health sector in Assam, shortage of doctors continue to remain a serious issue.

According to information received from the State Directorate of Health Services at Hangerabari in Guwahati, there is an shortage of doctors in the state and many posts are lying vacant as doctors have left their jobs due to various reasons.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma served as Health minister for a long time during the Congress government and the Sarbananda Sonowal government, has recently brought the health under his control.

174 doctors quit their jobs in five years:

In the last five years, 174 doctors have quit government jobs. Out of them, 98 doctors have voluntarily retired while 76 have resigned from service. It is a matter of grave concern as to why doctors are quitting.

Doctor's resignation:

According to health department data, 7 doctors have resigned in 2021, 24 in 2022, 31 in 2023 and 6 doctors till May this year.

Voluntary Retirement:

Most of the doctors who have taken voluntary retirement are senior doctors. According to the health department data, 21 doctors have opted for voluntary retirement in the state in 2019, 9 in 2020, 34 in 2021, 15 in 2022 and 19 from January 2023 to May this year.

Why doctors quit their jobs:

The number of doctors resigning from government service in the state is increasing every year. A senior doctor, who did not wish to be named, said that the salaries and other facilities are very poor compared to the work pressure in government hospitals. The government has established medical colleges in different places but there is a shortage of doctors. So, many doctors have decided to resign rather than being transferred to the newly established hospitals.

A senior doctor said many doctors have left their government jobs to work in private hospitals as the salaries and other facilities are more attractive than those in government hospitals. In addition, many doctors do not want to work in government hospitals due to the stringent guidelines issued by the government from time to time, he added.

Read more

Delhi Govt Sets Up Panel To Look Into Enhancement Of Retirement Age For Doctors

TAGGED:

DOCTORS QUIT GOVERNMENT JOBSDOCTORSASSAM HEALTH DEPARTMENTASSAM DOCTORS QUIT JOBS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Made In India Shoes For Russian Soldiers: Bihar Shoe Manufacturing Unit Grabs Eyeballs

INTERVIEW | India's Ambient Air Quality Standards Need To Be Revised: Lancet Planetary Health Author Bhargav Krishna To ETV Bharat

From Lawyer To BSP Tamil Nadu Chief: Who Was K Armstrong?

Explained: How Fiscal Data For First 2 Months Comes As Relief For FM Sitharaman Ahead of Budget 2024-25

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.