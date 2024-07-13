ETV Bharat / state

Assam: 174 Doctors Quit Government Jobs In Last 5 Years

Guwahati: Despite several schemes being taken for the development of the health sector in Assam, shortage of doctors continue to remain a serious issue.

According to information received from the State Directorate of Health Services at Hangerabari in Guwahati, there is an shortage of doctors in the state and many posts are lying vacant as doctors have left their jobs due to various reasons.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma served as Health minister for a long time during the Congress government and the Sarbananda Sonowal government, has recently brought the health under his control.

174 doctors quit their jobs in five years:

In the last five years, 174 doctors have quit government jobs. Out of them, 98 doctors have voluntarily retired while 76 have resigned from service. It is a matter of grave concern as to why doctors are quitting.

Doctor's resignation:

According to health department data, 7 doctors have resigned in 2021, 24 in 2022, 31 in 2023 and 6 doctors till May this year.