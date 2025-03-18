Assam: Two Bangladeshis Trying To Enter India Pushed Back

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said two Bangladeshis were intercepted along the international border in Sribhumi district and pushed back. "Stern action against illegal infiltration. Continuing with their strict vigil along the Indo-Bangladesh border, @sribhumipolice intercepted 2 Bangladeshi nationals and pushed them back," Sarma said in a post on X.

Assam's Sribhumi, Cachar, Dhubri and South Salmara-Mankachar districts share 267.5 km of international border with Bangladesh. Sarma said that the foreign nationals have been identified as Irfan Khan and Nurul Afsar. "This strict monitoring by @assampolice will continue. Good job," he added.

There is an integrated check post (ICP) at Sutarkandi in Sribhumi. Northeast has a total of three ICPs along the India-Bangladesh border and the two others are at Dawki in Meghalaya and Akhaura in Tripura. There is another ICP in the region at Darranga in Assam along the India-Bhutan border.

Assam Police had earlier said that the state force and the BSF would do everything possible as per the law to prevent any attempt by non-Indians to enter the country from Bangladesh after a political turmoil hit the neighbouring country last year.

However, all Indian passport holders would be allowed to return from trouble-hit Bangladesh through the entry points in the state.